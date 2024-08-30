Criminal damage at Orange Hall in the Main Street area of Rasharkin days before Orange Victims' Day

Pro-IRA graffiti outside Rasharkin Orange Hall on eve of Orange Victims' Day

Police in Coleraine are investigating a report of criminal damage at an Orange Hall in the Main Street area of Rasharkin

Chief Inspector Lucas said: “A report was received this morning, Friday 30th August, that graffiti had been sprayed outside the building, on the footpath and the road. “It is believed at this stage that the damage was caused sometime overnight.

“Enquiries into the incident, which is being treated as a sectarian hate crime, are ongoing, and anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or who has any information which could assist, is asked to contact police via 101, and quote reference number 360 of 30/08/24.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

The TUV has condemned the graffiti which appeared overnight.

Local councillor Jonathan McAuley said:

“On being made aware of this graffiti this morning I immediately contacted the PSNI and once they have investigated the scene I will be pressing the council to clean up this sinister vandalism.

This Sunday Orange brethren will attend services and events across Northern Ireland to remember the 339 members of the Institution who were murdered during the terrorist campaign”

September 1 was chosen as Orange Victims' Day because on that date in 1975 IRA murderers stormed into Tullyvallen Orange Hall during a lodge meeting, and murdered four Orangemen.

A fifth member subsequently died later as a result of the injuries sustained”

North Antrim MP Jim Allister said: