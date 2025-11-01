Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a delivery driver was assaulted in south Belfast around 10.15pm on Friday (October 31)

A delivery driver was headbutted in the face and struck in the leg following an incident in south Belfast – the PSNI have confirmed.

The incident occurred at around 10.15pm in the Dublin Road area. It was reported that the victim, a man in his 30s, was sitting in his car when an unknown man approached, pulled him from the vehicle, and assaulted him by headbutting him in the face and striking him on the leg.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A man, also in his 30s, has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody, assisting officers with their enquiries.

Chief Inspector Claire Hamilton appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the assault or has dashcam, CCTV, or other footage from the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1866 of 31/10/25.