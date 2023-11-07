Desecration of RUC GC officer's memorial in Co Donegal cemetery branded 'disgraceful'

The removal of a murdered RUC officer’s memorial stone from a cemetery in Co Donegal has been branded “disgraceful” and a “display of hatred”.

Memorial stone dedicated to former RUC GC detective John Doherty: BBC image

John Doherty was shot by the IRA while visiting his mother in Lifford in 1973.

He was the first Royal Ulster Constabulary GC officer to be murdered in the Republic of Ireland during the Troubles.

The stone had been placed in Castlefin cemetery just over a week ago to mark the 50th anniversary of his death.

The slain detective’s brother Terry Doherty said a "sacred space" had been "invaded".

Mr Doherty said he believed the memorial tablet and a poppy wreath had been taken "just because John was a member of the RUC".

"The individuals who took the stone, and the poppy wreath, I don't know who they represent or what they represent," he told BBC Radio Foyle.

"The proverbial saying is they came like a thief in the night, the wreath and stone soft targets."

Mr Doherty told the BBC that the family do not wish to have the stone replaced.

D/Const John Doherty was a 31-year-old single Catholic man and a member of the CID unit based at Omagh RUC station in Co Tyrone.

On October 28, 1973, he had crossed the border, along with his girlfriend, to visit his widowed mother Annie in Ballindrait, near Lifford, when the IRA opened fire on his car around 8.40pm.

In a social media post, the Police Federation of NI described the incident as “disgraceful”.

East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell said the theft was “a display of hatred and intolerance”.

He said: “It was a privilege to be welcomed by the Doherty family to Castlefin cemetery just a few days ago to mark the 50th anniversary of John’s murder.

“The Doherty family are like very many others who continue to bear their grief 50 years on since his murder, but they do so with dignity and they stand in stark contrast to those who took John’s life.”Mr Campbell added: “The theft of a simple memorial stone to John defies belief – a blatant display of hatred and intolerance.