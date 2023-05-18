Detectives impound £20,000 in cash and cannabis worth £50,000 in anti-INLA operation

They said four people were arrested last night by the Paramilitary Crime Task Taskforce (PCTF) and PSNI Organised Crime Branch.

Two men, both aged 36-years-old, and a 38-year-old man remain in custody at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 56-year-old woman arrested has been released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.

The PSNI said in a statement: “Police are committed to tackling the scourge of drugs in our communities, and we will continue to proactively investigate and carry out searches linked to the drugs trade and identify those involved in this illegal activity.

“We have seen how the sale, supply and consumption of illegal drugs ruins lives, can devastate families and communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The criminals involved don’t care about the wider impact their drug dealing will have on the wider community and public services. All they care about is lining their own pockets.

"We are determined to disrupt their criminal activity and anyone involved in the drugs trade.

An image honouring a dead paramilitary from the INLA's north-west wing; the PSNI is investigating the outfit for its involvement in drugs

"Anyone tempted to become involved in illegal drugs should be under no illusion; we will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We urge anyone with information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call us on 101, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111."

According to Ulster University’s CAIN website, the INLA and its offshoot the IPLO murdered 135 people during the Troubles, 32 of them in counties Londonderry and Tyrone.

More from this reporter:

Advertisement Hide Ad