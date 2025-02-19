Detectives remain at the scene after an arson attack on a house in Kilkeel in the early hours of this morning

Detectives in Newry are appealing for information following a report of an arson attack on a house in Kilkeel in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday 19th February.
Detective Constable McVeigh said: “Shortly after 2am, police attended the scene in the Drummond Walk area to find the front windows had been smashed, an accelerant poured inside and the property set alight.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire which caused severe damage to the front door and inside of the house.

“Thankfully, there was no one home at the time.

“We are treating this as arson with intent to endanger life and our officers remain at the scene conducting enquiries.

“We are appealing to anyone with any information, including any dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 99 of 19/02/24.” A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

