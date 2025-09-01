Detectives returning to site of Portaferry collision which claimed life of youngster Lucas Trainor on July 8

Ambulance

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit investigating a fatal road traffic collision which occurred in the Strand area of Portaferry on Tuesday 8th July, are to return to the scene.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sadly Lucas Trainor, from Portaferry, died following the collision on July 8.

He was 12-years-old.

A PSNI statement says that ‘testing will be carried out by officers on Wednesday 3rd September from approximately 9pm onwards’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘There will be road closures in place at the junction between the Strand and Castle Street, and at the Lough Shore Road,’ they say.

‘We would like to thank the public, including local residents in the area, for their patience as this testing is carried out’.