Detectives returning to site of Portaferry collision which claimed life of youngster Lucas Trainor on July 8

By Gemma Murray
Published 1st Sep 2025, 11:39 BST
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit investigating a fatal road traffic collision which occurred in the Strand area of Portaferry on Tuesday 8th July, are to return to the scene.
Sadly Lucas Trainor, from Portaferry, died following the collision on July 8.

He was 12-years-old.

A PSNI statement says that ‘testing will be carried out by officers on Wednesday 3rd September from approximately 9pm onwards’.

‘There will be road closures in place at the junction between the Strand and Castle Street, and at the Lough Shore Road,’ they say.

‘We would like to thank the public, including local residents in the area, for their patience as this testing is carried out’.

It is understood the closure is related to an investigation into a fatal road traffic collision in which a young boy riding a scooter died following a hit-and-run road traffic collision.

