​A 42-year-old man was remanded in custody today charged in connection with the seizure of nearly £600,000 worth of cannabis at Belfast Port.
By The Newsroom
Published 10th Aug 2023, 12:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 12:25 BST

Harbour Police and officers from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Team discovered the haul after stopping and searching a heavy-goods vehicle on Wednesday morning.

Suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of £585,000 had been concealed in the lorry, according to police.

Declan Hanna, of Teconnaught Road in Crossgar, Co Down, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court to face a charge of possessing a Class B drug with intent to supply.

He spoke only to confirm that he understood the alleged offence.

No further details about the policing operation were disclosed during the brief hearing.

District Judge Anne Marshall was told Hanna is not seeking bail at this stage.

She remanded him in custody until next week, when he is expected to mount an application to be released