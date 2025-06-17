Disorder on edge of Londonderry's Fountain enclave ‘wholly sectarian’ says MLA

Disorder in Londonderry which left police officers injured “seems to be wholly sectarian”, said the city’s unionist MLA.

Gary Middleton said that the disturbances in the Nailors Row / Orchard Row area, on the edge of the unionist enclave of the Fountain estate, were “alarming”.

The PSNI said that an 18-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy had been arrested, both on suspicion of riotous behaviour.

They have been released on bail.

Nailor's Row / Orchard Row, where the violence flared

The PSNI said that during the violence from 9.30pm to midnight on Monday, “two officers were struck by masonry and one officer was struck by a firework”.

DUP Foyle MLA Mr Middleton believes ​”a group of young people attempted to reach the Fountain, to target the Fountain – when they were doing so they were intercepted by the PSNI who then took the brunt of the barrage of fireworks and masonry that was thrown”.

He added: “We’ve seen in the past where this has happened and properties have been damaged. We don’t want to see a repeat of that this summer, so it’s a concern what has happened, and I commend the PSNI for intervening.

"It is to be condemned, that type of activity. We’ve seen over recent years where the Fountain has been targeted.

"We don’t want to see a repeat of that, and certainly we don’t want to see a heightening of tensions in the run-up to a busy summer period.”

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan likewise condemned the rioting, saying: “As we approach the summer holidays I would encourage parents to make sure they know what their young people are up to and to warn them of the dangers of engaging in this kind of activity.”

The Facebook page Irish Revolutionary News, which is used by the dissident group Saoradh, alluded to the disorder in an online post, saying: “Saoradh are calling on young people from the Bogside and surrounding areas to exercise discipline and political awareness tonight and in the days ahead.

“The presence of Crown Forces in our communities – often provocative and oppressive – is nothing new. Nor is the existence of sectarian hostility from the direction of the Fountain.”