Dissident terror suspect Damien McLaughlin released on bail after more than three years in prison

​A Co Tyrone man who has spent more than three years behind bars charged with directing dissident republican terrorism is to be released on bail, a High Court judge ruled today.

Damien McLaughlin has been in prison on terrorism charges since August 2020

​Damien McLaughlin, 47, is among ten people facing prosecution following a surveillance operation against suspected senior members of the New IRA.

He was detained in August 2020 as part of the investigation carried out by police and MI5.

Mr Justice O’Hara granted his application after predicting that the criminal proceedings will not finish until sometime in 2025.

“To put it simply, it is unacceptable to detain any individual in custody pending trial for that length of time,” the judge said.

“The prosecution fears and concerns are very well founded, and are not exaggerated.

“But in the circumstances, given the time spent in custody already and the prospective time before the trial, I intend to grant bail to Mr McLaughlin.”

The defendant, of Kilmascally Road in Dungannon, faces charges of directing terrorism, membership of a proscribed organisation, conspiracy to direct terrorism and preparing acts of terrorism.

The investigation centred on meetings at properties near Sixmilecross and Omagh, Co Tyrone in February and July 2020 which were secretly bugged as part of ‘Operation Arbacia’.

Just over 16 hours of combined audio and video recordings have been obtained.

Prosecutors claim those in attendance were addressed by two co-accused who identified themselves as the New IRA’s chairman and chief of staff.

The gatherings allegedly discussed targets, weaponry, finances, recruitment and forging international relations, as well as the possibility of launching a hard economic bombing campaign and cyber-attacks within the UK.

McLaughlin’s bid to be released was opposed amid claims that he poses a risk.

The court heard that he previously absconded and resisted extradition back to Northern Ireland while charged in a separate case.

However, Mr Justice O’Hara pointed out: “The fact is that he has been in custody since August 2020 and there will be no trial at least before September 2024 with the outcome most likely coming in 2025.

“That would mean he would have served potentially close to five years in prison before his trial is completed.”

Granting bail, the judge imposed a series of conditions aimed at managing any risk.