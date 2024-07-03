Dog attack: PSNI aware of video circulating online after officer bitten by a dog whilst on duty

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have said they are aware of a video circulating online of an officer being bitten by a dog while on duty in north Belfast.

Officers were at a property in the Silverstream Avenue area of north Belfast on Wednesday, 26th June when an officer was attacked by a dog.

The officer sustained an injury to her foot after the dog latched onto her boot.

Another officer who was present at the time of the dog attack thankfully was not injured.

The statement adds that the dog warden has been contacted in relation to this report and enquiries remain ongoing.

Speaking to BBC News NI's Good Morning Ulster programme on Wednesday, former senior police officer Jon Burrows described the incident as "terrifying".

Mr Burrows said the incident is "a reminder of the dangers that dogs can pose to the public".

"We’re a nation of dog lovers, but people need to be able to make sure that dogs are trained and have proper control over them," he said.

Mr Burrows explained that police officers can use "up to and including their firearms to neutralise an immediate threat if someone is at risk, and they have done in the past".

The officers in this case were "extremely restrained", he added.

Mr Burrows has called for a dog ownership register to be set up in Northern Ireland.

Nora Smith, chief executive of the Ulster Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (USPCA) told the BBC that the video as "horrific" and said the issue of dog attacks and dog aggression was "complex".

In a statement, she added: "Public safety must come first in these situations and thankfully the police officer managed to get away with what looks like minor injuries."

Ms Smith called on the Northern Ireland Executive to "address this through a review of breeding practices, more robust enforcement and a wider piece of work on responsible dog ownership".

"Owning a dog is a big commitment and responsibility," she added.

When asked for a comment Belfast City Council said: “Our Dog Warden service has been made aware of a dog attack on Wednesday 26 June 2024 involving an officer of the PSNI in north Belfast.