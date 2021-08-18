Domestic abuse pilot for schools

Silhouette of crying little girl.

Schools in the region around Downpatrick are to take part in Operation Encompass, where police will share information with them when there has been instances of domestic abuse involving a child, allowing officers to pass on relevant information so that the right support can be put in place.

Operation Encompass is a partnership between the PSNI, Safeguarding Board Northern Ireland, the Education Authority and schools aimed at supporting children who witness domestic violence or abuse in the home.

If the police attend a domestic abuse call where children are present, they will contact the child’s school before 9am the next day to share this information with their safeguarding team.

The aim is to help such children access to emotional support in a school environment. The information shared by the police will be treated in confidence.

The pilot, which launches on September 6, will be based at Downpatrick police station ahead of a planned regional roll-out.

This pilot area, covering from Downpatrick up to Killyleagh, across to Saintfield and down to Newcastle, includes around 60 schools of all types – nursery, primary, secondary, special, EOTAS, Irish medium and independent Christian.

Detective Chief Superintendent Anthony McNally from the PSNI’s Public Protection Branch said: “Domestic abuse across Northern Ireland has risen over the last year with Covid restrictions creating an environment for more abuse to occur in the home.

“A child who is experiencing and/or witnessing physical, emotional and psychological abuse at home will go to school the next day often requiring emotional help and support, so it is important that our education colleagues are made aware in quick time when a child has suffered or witnessed domestic abuse.”