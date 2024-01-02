Don't use resources allocated for terror victims to fund support for perpetrators: SEFF

​Those injured while committing terrorist acts and their families are entitled to access support services, but the support should not be facilitated through resources allocated to victims of terrorism, Kenny Donaldson has said.

SEFF director of services Kenny Donaldson. Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The SEFF director of services said there should he another approach taken, and not the universal payment proposed by the outgoing Victims’ Commissioner Ian Jeffers.

Mr Donaldson said the Commission for Victims and Survivors’ advice to Stormont is not a surprise as it is “consistent with the 2006 Victim and Survivor Order from which they operate,” however, he pointed out that the previous advice – relating to the pension for those permanently seriously disabled – came with “disqualifications incorporated for those injured by their own hand”.

Mr Donaldson said: "We have always been clear that those involved in terrorism/other premeditated criminal violence and their families do require access to support.

Victims Commissioner Ian Jeffers. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

“For those who murdered or injured others with premeditated intent, many are likely to experience the effects of their choices later in life, their mental health is quite likely to be suffering and as a society they should have access to appropriate services. But not now, nor in 2006, should this ever have been facilitated via victims funded resources.”

Mr Donaldson said the existing payment scheme for those injured “went some way to making a distinction between perpetrator and victim” and “so too must any future bereaved reparation”.

He added: “For those who were bereaved of a loved one who was involved in terrorism as a member of a proscribed group, there is a need for another approach to be developed with appropriate arbitration functions. There is also a need for inclusion of bereaved across jurisdictions.

“That means those murdered/killed in Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Great Britain and mainland Europe. It is up to states to find workable solutions on these issues, to work together in a spirit of partnership and collaboration”.