Driver was doing 120mph with a defective tyre while on his way to view bonfire in Larne
Nathan Beattie (22), of Pomeroy Road near Pomeroy, was detected in a 70mph zone - a dual-carriageway near Randalstown - at 10.30pm on June 25 this year.
At Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, he pleaded guilty to charges of excess speed, having a defective tyre and an incorrect form of number plate.
When police stopped the car the vehicle had "a defective tyre which had a bulge on the tyre wall".
That prompted District Judge Nigel Broderick to say: "Doing 120mph with a bald tyre?"
The defendant came to court with three penalty points already on his licence.
A defence lawyer told the court the defendant and two friends were "rushing up the road" to go to Larne to see a bonfire.
He said the defendant wished to apologise for the offences.
Judge Broderick said: "So he was going up to see an unlit bonfire and that is why he was doing 120mph".
Banning the defendant for three months and fining him £250, the judge told the defendant: "This is a dangerous speed you were travelling at and added to that danger was that not only were you travelling at 120mph but you had a bald tyre and two passengers.
"If you had an accident there could have been serious or fatal injuries. This is one of the higher speeds I have had the unfortunate experience of dealing with so there must be a clear disqualification".