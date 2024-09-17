The incident took place near Randalstown. Photo by Google

​​A motorist with a defective tyre on a Volkswagen Jetta was detected doing a speed of 120mph on his way with two friends to view a bonfire in Larne.

Nathan Beattie (22), of Pomeroy Road near Pomeroy, was detected in a 70mph zone - a dual-carriageway near Randalstown - at 10.30pm on June 25 this year.

At Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, he pleaded guilty to charges of excess speed, having a defective tyre and an incorrect form of number plate.

When police stopped the car the vehicle had "a defective tyre which had a bulge on the tyre wall".

That prompted District Judge Nigel Broderick to say: "Doing 120mph with a bald tyre?"

The defendant came to court with three penalty points already on his licence.

A defence lawyer told the court the defendant and two friends were "rushing up the road" to go to Larne to see a bonfire.

He said the defendant wished to apologise for the offences.

Judge Broderick said: "So he was going up to see an unlit bonfire and that is why he was doing 120mph".

Banning the defendant for three months and fining him £250, the judge told the defendant: "This is a dangerous speed you were travelling at and added to that danger was that not only were you travelling at 120mph but you had a bald tyre and two passengers.