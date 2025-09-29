Drugs and 'large amount' of cash seized as police raid seven properties in bid to curb cannabis trade in Armagh area
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of “a variety of offences linked to cannabis cultivation and supply in the Armagh area” said the PSNI tonight.
The searches were aided by Tactical Support Group officers.
The three men arrested were aged 29, 30 and 33.
All three remain in custody at time of writing.
The PSNI said: “Today as a result of ongoing enquiries and with the assistance of a number of departments, we had a co-ordinated day of search activity.
“We have located cannabis plants and herbal cannabis with a potential street value of approximately £60,000.
"A large quantity of cash, suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia have also been seized from a number of the premises searched.
“We are committed to apprehending those involved in supply of drugs and those profiteering from this criminality. I am keen to appeal to anyone with information on this criminality or drug supply in general to contact us on 101.”