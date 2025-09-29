Seven properties in the Armagh city area have been raided in an anti-drugs operation.

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of “a variety of offences linked to cannabis cultivation and supply in the Armagh area” said the PSNI tonight.

The searches were aided by Tactical Support Group officers.

The three men arrested were aged 29, 30 and 33.

Images of cannabis plants circulated by police along with the information about the raids

All three remain in custody at time of writing.

The PSNI said: “Today as a result of ongoing enquiries and with the assistance of a number of departments, we had a co-ordinated day of search activity.

“We have located cannabis plants and herbal cannabis with a potential street value of approximately £60,000.

"A large quantity of cash, suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia have also been seized from a number of the premises searched.