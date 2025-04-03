Drugs arrests after two Ballymena raids

Compassion Place, Ballymena. Image: Google

Two drugs raids in Ballymena today (3rd) have netted arrests and class B illegal substances, say police.

District Support Team officers searched a home in the Compassion Place area of the town at around 12.30pm, seizing a quantity of herbal cannabis as well as a sum of cash.

Two men, aged 47 and 20, were arrested for a number of drug-related offences. As of 7pm today, they were both said to still be in custody and assisting with enquiries.

A related raid hit a home in Princes Street shortly before 2pm, with the police stating it netted suspected class B drugs, plus three mobile phones and drug paraphernalia.

Princes Street, Ballymena

A PSNI spokesman said the investigation is continuing, adding that police encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact officers on 101.