Drugs arrests after two Ballymena raids

By Iain Gray
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 20:17 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2025, 20:18 BST
Compassion Place, Ballymena. Image: GoogleCompassion Place, Ballymena. Image: Google
Compassion Place, Ballymena. Image: Google
Two drugs raids in Ballymena today (3rd) have netted arrests and class B illegal substances, say police.

District Support Team officers searched a home in the Compassion Place area of the town at around 12.30pm, seizing a quantity of herbal cannabis as well as a sum of cash.

Two men, aged 47 and 20, were arrested for a number of drug-related offences. As of 7pm today, they were both said to still be in custody and assisting with enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A related raid hit a home in Princes Street shortly before 2pm, with the police stating it netted suspected class B drugs, plus three mobile phones and drug paraphernalia.

Princes Street, BallymenaPrinces Street, Ballymena
Princes Street, Ballymena

A PSNI spokesman said the investigation is continuing, adding that police encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact officers on 101.

Added the spokesman: “You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.”

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice