Drugs arrests after two Ballymena raids
District Support Team officers searched a home in the Compassion Place area of the town at around 12.30pm, seizing a quantity of herbal cannabis as well as a sum of cash.
Two men, aged 47 and 20, were arrested for a number of drug-related offences. As of 7pm today, they were both said to still be in custody and assisting with enquiries.
A related raid hit a home in Princes Street shortly before 2pm, with the police stating it netted suspected class B drugs, plus three mobile phones and drug paraphernalia.
A PSNI spokesman said the investigation is continuing, adding that police encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact officers on 101.
Added the spokesman: “You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.”