Drugs, prescription tablets and cash seized after man stopped riding push bike
Police in Belfast seized a quantity of suspected drugs and made an arrest in the early hours of today (February 6th).
At around 12.40am, officers stopped a man on a pushbike in the Oxford Street area of Belfast and a quantity of suspected class C drugs and a quantity of cash were seized following a search.
A follow up search of a property in the Ormeau Road area resulted in the seizure of a quantity of suspected Pregabalin tablets were found.
Inspector Pete Cunningham said: "Drugs have no place in our city. Drugs ruin lives, and those involved can expect to feel the full force of the law”
"If you have information about drugs, or any other criminal activity in your neighbourhood, let us know. The number to call is 101."
You can also make a report via the online report form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org