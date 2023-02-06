Drugs, prescription tablets and cash seized after man stopped riding push bike

Cannabis plants

At around 12.40am, officers stopped a man on a pushbike in the Oxford Street area of Belfast and a quantity of suspected class C drugs and a quantity of cash were seized following a search.

A follow up search of a property in the Ormeau Road area resulted in the seizure of a quantity of suspected Pregabalin tablets were found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Pete Cunningham said: "Drugs have no place in our city. Drugs ruin lives, and those involved can expect to feel the full force of the law”

"If you have information about drugs, or any other criminal activity in your neighbourhood, let us know. The number to call is 101."