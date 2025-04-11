Drugs worth £860,000 seized following search in Kilkeel

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA
Published 11th Apr 2025, 10:19 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 10:21 BST
Photo issued by the PSNI of drugs seized during search of property in Kilkeel, Co DownPhoto issued by the PSNI of drugs seized during search of property in Kilkeel, Co Down
Photo issued by the PSNI of drugs seized during search of property in Kilkeel, Co Down
Police have seized drugs with an estimated street value of £860,000 in Co Down .

Suspected cocaine and cannabis were discovered following the search of a property in the Carrigenagh Road area of Kilkeel.

A PSNI spokesman said: "Our officers will continue to protect communities from the harm of illegal drugs.

"As a result of this excellent police work, a large quantity of suspected dangerous controlled drugs are now safely off our streets.

"Drugs have no place in our community and I am making a direct appeal to anyone with information about the illicit supply, possession or misuse of drugs to contact us on the non-emergency number 101.

"The seizure demonstrates our commitment to keeping local communities safe from this type of criminality and removing these illegal substances from our streets."

A 46 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A Controlled drug, possession of a Class A Controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B Controlled drug and possession of a Class B Controlled drug with intent to supply.

