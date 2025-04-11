Drugs worth £860,000 seized following search in Kilkeel

Photo issued by the PSNI of drugs seized during search of property in Kilkeel, Co Down

Police have seized drugs with an estimated street value of £860,000 in Co Down .

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suspected cocaine and cannabis were discovered following the search of a property in the Carrigenagh Road area of Kilkeel.

A PSNI spokesman said: "Our officers will continue to protect communities from the harm of illegal drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a result of this excellent police work, a large quantity of suspected dangerous controlled drugs are now safely off our streets.

"Drugs have no place in our community and I am making a direct appeal to anyone with information about the illicit supply, possession or misuse of drugs to contact us on the non-emergency number 101.

"The seizure demonstrates our commitment to keeping local communities safe from this type of criminality and removing these illegal substances from our streets."