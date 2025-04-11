Drugs worth £860,000 seized following search in Kilkeel
Suspected cocaine and cannabis were discovered following the search of a property in the Carrigenagh Road area of Kilkeel.
A PSNI spokesman said: "Our officers will continue to protect communities from the harm of illegal drugs.
"As a result of this excellent police work, a large quantity of suspected dangerous controlled drugs are now safely off our streets.
"Drugs have no place in our community and I am making a direct appeal to anyone with information about the illicit supply, possession or misuse of drugs to contact us on the non-emergency number 101.
"The seizure demonstrates our commitment to keeping local communities safe from this type of criminality and removing these illegal substances from our streets."
A 46 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A Controlled drug, possession of a Class A Controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B Controlled drug and possession of a Class B Controlled drug with intent to supply.