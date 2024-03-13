Evacuation of homes and buildings in Downpatrick ended at midnight as emergency services dealt with a suspected gas leak

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

English Street in Downpatrick has reopened following a report of a gas leak in the area on Tuesday night, 12th March.

Residents, who were evacuated for a number of hours to allow for safety checks, were advised they could return to their homes before midnight.

NIFRS

Earlier a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesman said a smell of gas was reported at about 8.30pm and the NIFRS sent two appliances and two officers to the scene.