Evacuation of homes and buildings in Downpatrick ended at midnight as emergency services dealt with a suspected gas leak

The evacuation of homes and buildings in English Street in Downpatrick ended at midnight as emergency services had dealt with a suspected gas leak.
By Gemma Murray
Published 13th Mar 2024, 07:21 GMT
Updated 13th Mar 2024, 09:11 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
This what happened at Crufts this year - here are some of the gorgeous dogs gett...

English Street in Downpatrick has reopened following a report of a gas leak in the area on Tuesday night, 12th March.

Residents, who were evacuated for a number of hours to allow for safety checks, were advised they could return to their homes before midnight.

NIFRSNIFRS
NIFRS
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Earlier a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesman said a smell of gas was reported at about 8.30pm and the NIFRS sent two appliances and two officers to the scene.

And last night the PSNI asked members of the public to avoid the area.