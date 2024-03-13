Evacuation of homes and buildings in Downpatrick ended at midnight as emergency services dealt with a suspected gas leak
English Street in Downpatrick has reopened following a report of a gas leak in the area on Tuesday night, 12th March.
Residents, who were evacuated for a number of hours to allow for safety checks, were advised they could return to their homes before midnight.
Earlier a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesman said a smell of gas was reported at about 8.30pm and the NIFRS sent two appliances and two officers to the scene.
And last night the PSNI asked members of the public to avoid the area.