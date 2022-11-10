Tony Maisey, 51, visited Maghaberry prison at the weekend where he shared his story with about 70 inmates."And because of my background of crime, I was able to show them hope of a better life. My heart just goes out to them because I was just like them," he told the News Letter.He had a happy childhood up until he was about 11. His father had been a builder and that was exactly what he aspired to be. But when his father moved out "evil" moved in - a powerful and wealthy gangster called 'John' who regularly beat his mother.Although Tony hated him, he admired his wealth and power and at 20, went to work for him. Later, when John bullied his 16 year old sister, Tony put him in intensive care with a hammer. A price was put on his head, but he managed to evade it.He spent the next 20 years building his own criminal empire, selling cocaine across Europe and the UK. "The profits from that would sometimes be £40,000 pounds a week. "But I was full of fear and I used that fear as a weapon."His friends would later say they were petrified of him, especially when his eyes "went black". He always carried a knife but also used guns.At this time, his addictions to drink and drugs saw him become more and more fragile."When I took cocaine I became paranoid schizophrenic. I was feeling suicidal and then an inner rage would come up come on. I had depression, psychosis, double mindedness and fear. And then in the lows, tremendous depression."A friend assured him that he would find peace from the Ayahuasca potion in the Amazon jungle.He flew into Iquitos and took a four hour boat trip to the Shipibo tribe for a fortnight's therapy with 15 other westerners. But the results from the potion were shocking."What we were seeing, without a doubt, were demonic realms and manifestations."Desperate, he remembered his Sunday School experience and prayed for protection, which he says "disrupted" proceedings and puzzled the Shaman.But when he made it back to London his predicament now included “demonic” oppression.During an onslaught one night he closed his eyes and saw a vision of a man."He had a beard and dark shoulder length hair and was wearing a crown of thorns. And his mouth was moving, praying. At that point the oppression ended. I cried my eyes out lying there and thanked God."Later he sought a Christian ministry which brought healing to his life."I always say that the little boy inside me was broken when I was young and I hid him down in the basement. But he was alive. He wasn't bad. He was hidden in prison. And then Jesus set that little boy free and made him whole again. "Now I go into prisons and share my story with other men who grew up the same way I did, telling them there is hope."