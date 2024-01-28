Family of police officer shot 50 years ago say his death must not be forgotten

Reserve police officer William Baggley who was killed on January 29, 1974 by the IRA as he was on patrol on the Dungiven Road in Londonderry. Photo: Family Handout/PA Wire

William Baggley, 43, a member of the RUC Reserve, was killed by the IRA on January 29 1974 as he was on patrol on the Dungiven Road in Londonderry.

His daughter Linda joined the RUC less than a year after her father’s death. She was shot dead by the IRA in 1976 just yards from where her father was killed.

Mr Baggley’s son Graham and daughter Lorraine said they are still grieving.

In a statement they said: “Dad was a special man, his family meant everything to him and he cherished mum and was so very proud of each of his children.

“He was also an incredibly hard worker and wanted us to be provided for; he had a great mind and was a well-respected accountant.

“He served 22 years with the Royal Navy as a chief petty officer. He also had a strong sense of what was right and wrong.

“He loved his country and community and could not stand by and do nothing whilst terrorism tore the place to pieces.”

They said that another officer was injured in the gun attack which killed their father.

“Dad was just 43 years old when he was murdered, he had so much life still to live. His murder was met with shock and revulsion across the community, he was liked by many people.

“Things were never the same for mummy and us from that day forward. A big piece of her was taken away when daddy’s life was stolen.”

They said their sister Linda was adamant that she wanted to follow her father into the police.

The statement said: “Nothing was going to stop her from doing so, she was a wonderful sister.

“Just two years after dad was murdered, on May 23 1976 Linda was shot by Provisional IRA terrorists; it was less than 100 yards away from the spot he had been callously murdered.

“Linda was the first female police officer to be shot through terrorism, and sadly she wasn’t the last. Linda was just a young girl at the beginning of her life, she was just 19 years old.”They added: “Fifty years in some ways is a huge length of time, but in other ways it is not.

“The emotions we feel now as we mark this milestone anniversary are still raw; we grieve for the life we failed to have, we grieve for the father and sister we were so blessed to have.“Daddy must never be forgotten and neither should Linda, that is the very least they’re due at this stage.

“Daddy and Linda were trying to protect the community; they did not have hatred in their hearts for their neighbours.”

Kenny Donaldson, director of victims’ organisation South East Fermanagh Foundation, said the Baggley family had endured a horrific and harrowing ordeal.He added: “Bill Baggley was well respected by his contemporaries as a good policeman and someone you’d want in your corner.

“The fact his daughter Linda also followed him into policing illustrates the strong sense of public service present within the family.

“There has been little public discourse around the suffering of the Baggley family, little concern has been shown outside of those most connected to them.