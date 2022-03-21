Female driver is pulled from her vehicle during hijacking incident

PSNI

Police are appealing for information following the hijacking of the van in the Red Lion Road area of Loughgall at about 2am.

Police received a report that a female driver had been flagged down by two males who proceeded to pull her out.

The woman made off from the scene unharmed but has been left badly shaken.

The van was found a short distance away. The driver’s handbag had been stolen.

Anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious or who may have dash-cam footage is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 83 of 21/03/22.

