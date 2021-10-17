Female motorist injured as man with knife demands car keys

PSNI

One of the women is said to have sustained minor injuries during the incident that occurred around 5.30pm on Saturday at Monbrief Walk in the Taghnevan area.

A PSNI said detained man is aged in his 20s.

He has been arrested on suspicion of possessing article with blade or point in a public place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector Kerr said: “Police responded after a report of two females had been approached by a man who is alleged to have produced a large knife and demanded their car keys.

“One of the women sustained minor injuries.

“We are appealing for information and witnesses which may assist the investigation to contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1480 16/10/21.”