Fermanagh man accused of transporting explosives designed to pierce armoured vehicles to be questioned about separate suspected terrorist incidents

Laganside court complex. Image: Google

​​A Co Fermanagh man allegedly involved in transporting radio-controlled explosives designed to pierce armoured vehicles is to be questioned about separate suspected terrorist incidents, a court heard today.

Police were granted permission to transfer Rory Martin Logan, 43, from prison to be interviewed at a PSNI station for up to three days.

Logan, of Ross Close in Enniskillen, is currently remanded in custody charged with preparing terrorist acts and possessing explosives in suspicious circumstances and with intent to endanger life.

He was arrested after an armour-piercing projectile was recovered in Co Louth on June 8 last year.

Logan and a co-accused allegedly travelled across the border to collect the explosives from a Co Cavan graveyard and take them to the disused site near Carrickarnon, previous courts heard.

The seizure of the device and arrest of the two men, which followed a Garda surveillance operation, has been linked to suspected dissident republican activity.

Logan was brought before Belfast Magistrates’ Court as police made the application to be allowed to question him about two other alleged offences under the Terrorism Act.

An investigating detective said one of the incidents is completely separate to events on June 8.

“The other, as usually happens with operational activity by terrorist organisations, has a loose link,” he added. “However, I give my word there will be no questions asked about the offence he is currently on remand for.

Police refused to disclose in open court what they wanted to question Logan. “It will be put to him in interviews,” the detective confirmed.

Defence solicitor Gavin Booth argued there was no need for the process to be carried out. “This is the exact same offence, it is related to the exact same incident,” he insisted. “It is really just the police trying to tidy up something that was missed.”

But District Judge Steven Keown responded that it would mean everything the detective told him under oath was incorrect.

“The delicate nature of charges like this mean there is only so much information police can provide,” he pointed out.

“On the basis that it is different offences, one loosely connected and one totally unrelated, I am happy to grant the order (for production) for three days.