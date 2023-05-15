News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours

Fire Service deal with two fires at LacPatrick Dairies and on boat at The Crom Estate which are under investigation

Emergency fire crews were called to a blaze at LacPatrick Dairies on the Berryhill Road in Strabane in the early hours of today (Monday).

By Gemma Murray
Published 15th May 2023, 08:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 08:41 BST

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “NIFRS were called to a fire in a filtration unit at the top of a Silo at LacPatrick Dairies in Strabane at 01.45hrs on Monday 15th May,2023.”

They added that fire Appliances from Strabane, Crescent Link, Limavady, Newtownstewart and an Aerial Appliance from Northland Road along with Specialist Officers were in attendance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The spokesman said that “fire crews had to negotiate a challenging space to access and extinguish the fire using extinguishers and 1 hose reel jet”.

Fire EngineFire Engine
Fire Engine
Most Popular

And, they said “the cause of the fire is under investigation” and the incident is currently scaling down.

Meanwhile, in another incident on Sunday afternoon, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were called to assist with a boat on fire in The Crom Estate, Newtownbutler.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“On Sunday afternoon NIFRS were called to The Crom Estate area of Newtownbutler as part of a multi-agency response to a boat on fir,” they said.

Two fire appliances from Enniskillen Fire Station and one Fire Appliance from Lisnaskea attended the incident along with emergency service colleagues.

The statement added: “NIFRS left the scene at 1600 hours and the cause remains under investigation.”