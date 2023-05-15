Fire Service deal with two fires at LacPatrick Dairies and on boat at The Crom Estate which are under investigation
Emergency fire crews were called to a blaze at LacPatrick Dairies on the Berryhill Road in Strabane in the early hours of today (Monday).
A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “NIFRS were called to a fire in a filtration unit at the top of a Silo at LacPatrick Dairies in Strabane at 01.45hrs on Monday 15th May,2023.”
They added that fire Appliances from Strabane, Crescent Link, Limavady, Newtownstewart and an Aerial Appliance from Northland Road along with Specialist Officers were in attendance.
The spokesman said that “fire crews had to negotiate a challenging space to access and extinguish the fire using extinguishers and 1 hose reel jet”.
And, they said “the cause of the fire is under investigation” and the incident is currently scaling down.
Meanwhile, in another incident on Sunday afternoon, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were called to assist with a boat on fire in The Crom Estate, Newtownbutler.
“On Sunday afternoon NIFRS were called to The Crom Estate area of Newtownbutler as part of a multi-agency response to a boat on fir,” they said.
Two fire appliances from Enniskillen Fire Station and one Fire Appliance from Lisnaskea attended the incident along with emergency service colleagues.
The statement added: “NIFRS left the scene at 1600 hours and the cause remains under investigation.”