Fire Service deal with two fires at LacPatrick Dairies and on boat at The Crom Estate which are under investigation

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “NIFRS were called to a fire in a filtration unit at the top of a Silo at LacPatrick Dairies in Strabane at 01.45hrs on Monday 15th May,2023.”

They added that fire Appliances from Strabane, Crescent Link, Limavady, Newtownstewart and an Aerial Appliance from Northland Road along with Specialist Officers were in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesman said that “fire crews had to negotiate a challenging space to access and extinguish the fire using extinguishers and 1 hose reel jet”.

Fire Engine

And, they said “the cause of the fire is under investigation” and the incident is currently scaling down.

Meanwhile, in another incident on Sunday afternoon, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were called to assist with a boat on fire in The Crom Estate, Newtownbutler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On Sunday afternoon NIFRS were called to The Crom Estate area of Newtownbutler as part of a multi-agency response to a boat on fir,” they said.

Two fire appliances from Enniskillen Fire Station and one Fire Appliance from Lisnaskea attended the incident along with emergency service colleagues.