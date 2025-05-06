Former GAA star, 30, appears in court on sexual assault charges - which he denies

Aidan Nugent arrives at Newry Courthouse, where he is charged with alleged sexual offences in the United States. It is understood the charges relate to an alleged incident while Armagh GAA was on a trip to the US: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Aidan Nugent, 30, of Cullyhanna Road, Newtownhamilton in Co Armagh, appeared in the dock at Armagh Magistrates' Court sitting in Newry yesterday morning.

He faces four charges relating to an incident involving a woman on November 17 2024 during a trip involving Armagh GAA to Miami in the USA.

The charges include two counts of sexual assault and two counts of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

In court a detective constable said he believed he could connect the accused to the charges.

Wearing a light blue jumper, navy trousers and trainers, Mr Nugent confirmed his name and date of birth before indicating that he understood the charges put to him.

The court heard that initial contact was made between the complainant and the PSNI on November 19.

Mr Nugent was contacted by police on December 10, and attended Banbridge PSNI station for interview. He was also interviewed on March 31 before being charged on April 14.

His solicitor Patrick Higgins said during police interview, Mr Nugent told officers that the “only sexual activity that occurred was consensual”, adding that he denies the allegations.

District Judge Anne Marshall said police bail should continue with one condition, that Mr Nugent should have no contact with the complainant.

The case is next to be mentioned in court on June 3.