​The killer of a policewoman in a joyriding crash has been given a six-month sentence for running away from prison.

But DUP MLA Trevor Clarke said Shane Frane deserved a stronger punishment for his crimes.

Frane admitted the manslaughter of constable Philippa Reynolds in 2013.

He was the drunk and drugged-up driver of a stolen Toyota Land Cruiser who ran through red lights in Londonderry and smashed into a passing police car, injuring two officers and killings constable Reynolds.

Frane had a long criminal history, despite only being 26 at the time of the incident, including theft and GBH convictions.

He and his accomplice fled the crash scene, and when caught he denied involvement in the crash for three weeks.

He was given an indeterminate sentence, meaning he would only be freed if parole officers considered he was no longer a risk. However, his minimum term was set at six years.

He was released from HMP Maghaberry on January 17 2024 on an eight-hour unaccompanied day release, but failed to return that evening and instead took a train to Dublin.

He was recaptured in the Republic of Ireland the following month.

On Wednesday at Craigavon Crown Court he was told he must serve six additional months on top of whatever his existing sentence ends up being.

The PSNI said in a statement: “We continue to work closely with An Garda Siochana to locate and arrest persons sought either jurisdiction.

"We appreciate the continued assistance of An Garda Siochana in tracking down those who abscond from the justice system here in Northern Ireland.

“We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to bring before the courts those who seek to evade justice.

"The Police Service of Northern Ireland will relentlessly pursue anyone trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”

DUP MLA and Policing Board member Mr Clarke said: “It’s obviously welcome that this individual is behind bars where he belongs.

“Whilst he was sentenced to a minimum of six years for his initial crime he must remain in prison until he can prove he is no longer a danger to the public.