​A former PSNI officer being prosecuted for allegedly sharing images taken at the scenes of sudden deaths is under “real and imminent” threat, a court heard today.

Sinn Fein's Gerry Kelly

The ex-policeman is accused of an abuse of trust by accessing and obtaining photos or videos from a number of incidents.

He faces 16 charges of misconduct in public office - including separate claims of disclosing sensitive information and offending during investigations related to two children.

One of the allegations involves obtaining an image of a PSNI record concerning Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly.

A serving female officer currently suspended from duty has also been charged as part of the same case.

She is accused of misconduct in connection with another death by stealing medication prescribed to the deceased.

It is further alleged that she stole and supplied Class B drugs following a cannabis seizure.

The pair, whose addresses were given as care of Woodbourne PSNI Station in Belfast, attended the city’s Magistrates Court today for the first stage in the criminal proceedings.

Interim anonymity orders were imposed based on a potential risk to their lives.

Counsel for the policewoman, Mark Farrell, told the court: “The defendant I represent was served with a TM1 (threat management) message over the weekend, saying her life was in immediate danger.”

A lawyer representing the former officer confirmed that he has also received four similar warnings about a threat to his life.

“It’s real and imminent,” the solicitor added.

The alleged offences were committed over a five-year period between July 2012 and September 2017.

Charges were brought after a Police Ombudsman investigation, named Operation Warwick, examined a series of incidents, including the alleged sharing of imagery taken at the scenes of a number of sudden deaths.

The ex-PSNI officer, who is understood to have been dismissed from the force, is also accused of assisting his former colleague in the theft of cannabis.

Charges of aiding and abetting theft by employee, aiding and abetting misconduct in public office, supplying a Class B drug and attempting to supply a Class C drug have been brought against him.

His co-accused faces three counts of misconduct in public office, including allegations of access and sharing personal details about vehicle registration marks held on PSNI systems.

She is also charged with two thefts, possessing and supplying Class B drugs.

Although the case was listed for a preliminary enquiry hearing, neither defendant was required to enter the dock.

District Judge Steven Keown was told their lawyers needed more time to examine the prosecution evidence.

“There were 2,500 pages of material served,” the ex-officer’s solicitor disclosed.

Granting temporary reporting restrictions, Mr Keown said: “It seems to me there is enough information and concerns to impose an interim order.”

A challenge to his decision is expected to be mounted on behalf of the press at a later stage.