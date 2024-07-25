Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former policeman from Romania caught drink driving after being stopped by a PSNI officer doing traffic control duties at a band parade in Ballymena claimed 'chocolate liqueurs' contributed to his reading.

At Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, Constantin Valentin Albu (58), of Clonavon Terrace in Ballymena, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol following the detection on Saturday June 1 this year.

The defendant was in the dock at the court and had the assistance of an interpreter.

A prosecutor said an officer on traffic duty at a parade in Ballymena stopped a vehicle and smelt intoxicating liquor, the defendant's eyes appeared to be glazed and he was incoherent.

The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 84 when taken to a police station.

He was "very apologetic" and told police he used to be a police officer.

A defence solicitor said the defendant "should have known better" as he had been a police officer in Romania before he came to Northern Ireland six years ago to work in a "bus company".

The lawyer said the defendant had drank wine earlier and had also eaten a "full box of chocolate liquors" which were for his "forthcoming birthday".

The lawyer said the defendant had been driving for 30 years and had no record.