Four coaches are burnt out in Larne arson attack - PSNI appeal for information

The three burned out coaches in the Victoria Road area of Larne. Pic: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

​A number of coaches in Larne were burned out over the weekend.

​Police are appealing for information following an arson attack in the Victoria Road area of the town in the early hours of Sunday.

It was reported at around 3.30am, that four coaches which were parked a property in the area had been targeted, three of the vehicles were completely destroyed and one other was damaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A PSNI press statement said that officers are working to establish a motive for the attack and would ask anyone with any information, or who captured dash-cam from the area at the time of the incident which could be of assistance with the investigation, to call them.

The PSNI at Larne can be contacted on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number CW 291 – 07/07/24.