Four coaches are burnt out in Larne arson attack - PSNI appeal for information
Police are appealing for information following an arson attack in the Victoria Road area of the town in the early hours of Sunday.
It was reported at around 3.30am, that four coaches which were parked a property in the area had been targeted, three of the vehicles were completely destroyed and one other was damaged.
A PSNI press statement said that officers are working to establish a motive for the attack and would ask anyone with any information, or who captured dash-cam from the area at the time of the incident which could be of assistance with the investigation, to call them.
The PSNI at Larne can be contacted on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number CW 291 – 07/07/24.
The police statement also said: “A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”