Four men charged after sporadic violence develops across Belfast city centre

By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Aug 2024, 08:08 BST
Police investigating reports of violence and disorder on the streets of Belfast on Saturday, 3rd August have charged four men to court.

Sporadic violence developed across the city centre and further disorder was reported in the Sandy Row area where a business premises was also set on fire.

A 53-year-old has been charged with resisting police, three counts of assault on police and disorderly behaviour.

Meanwhile, a 46-year-old man has also been charged with disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

A 38-year-old has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of fireworks without a licence, and riotous behaviour. He also faces the charge of disorderly behaviour.

A 34-year-old has also been charged with taking part in an un-notified public procession.

The four men are all due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 5th August.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Police are continuing to gather evidence, CCTV and other footage of yesterday’s events and anyone who has information or who can help identify those responsible is asked to contact police on 101.

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

