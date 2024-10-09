Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Four people have been arrested after two men were assaulted and an attempt made to steal a car in Crossgar last night, Tuesday 8 October.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victims, both in their 20s, were in a vehicle which was pulled into a layby on Killyleagh Street at around 9.15pm, when two men appeared from a nearby alleyway and got into the rear of the car.

The pair began assaulting the vehicle’s occupants with a wheel brace, with one of the victims also having a rope placed around his neck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a struggle, the victims managed to get out of the car however their assailants followed and the attack continued on the street.

Stealing a car

As the assault was underway a female got into the vehicle and attempted to drive it away.

At the same time a second female armed with a screwdriver emerged from the adjacent alleyway making threats.

All four suspects then made off, with one of them stealing a mobile phone from the vehicle as they fled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding police were able to locate and arrest four suspects shortly after the time of the report and seize two knives, a wheel brace and a srewdriver.

Two men, aged 33 and 21, and two women aged 35 and 43, remain in custody at present on suspicion of a number of offences including assault and possession of an offensive weapon.

Police are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone with information regarding this crime.

Please call 101, quoting reference 1721 08/10/24. Information can also be given online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/