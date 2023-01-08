Four PSNI officers injured in pursuit of 29-year-old man who will now appear in court
A man is to appear in court after four police officers were injured in a short pursuit in east Belfast.
By Philip Bradfield
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Police have charged a 29-year-old man following the incident, which took place on Thursday evening, 5 January.
The suspect has been charged with a number of offences, including four counts of aggravated vehicle taking causing injury, failing to stop for police and three counts of aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to another vehicle.He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court tomorrow, Monday 9 January.