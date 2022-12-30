Four PSNI-related gongs for New Year 2023 span the ranks of the force

PSNI officers on patrol

The KPMs are described by the government as being for those with a “specially distinguished record in police specific services of conspicuous merit, along with special services to royalty, heads of states and valuable political and secret services”.

The three KPM recipients span the ranks from Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd, Detective Superintendent Lindsay Fisher, and Constable John Bannon.

Meanwhile, James Reed, the head of PSNI crime scene investigation, gets the BEM.

A statement from PSNI HQ on Friday night described their careers as follows:

“ACC Alan Todd has over 30 years’ service and is currently responsible for the justice department.

“He strategically led the police service’s response to Covid-19 and recently oversaw the policing operation following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and the visit of His Majesty King Charles.

"He has previously led a number of major policing events including, The Open Championship, G8, The Giro d’italia and Olympic Torch Run.”

DS Fisher has been an officer for 20 years and “was the operation lead for the new domestic abuse legislation in Northern Ireland”, whilst constable Bannon has been on the force for 19 years and “has been influential in enhancing relationships and building community confidence”.

