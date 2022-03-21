Fresh appeal for information as assault victim remains in critical condition in hospital after serious assault

Shortly after 6.40am on Friday morning, police received a report of an altercation at an address in the area.

Police responded and a man, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains at this time in a critical condition.

A 30-year-man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and later released on bail pending further enquiries.

Flax Street - Google maps

Detectives are appealing for anyone with any information about the incident to contact them at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 478 18/03/22.