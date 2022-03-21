Fresh appeal for information as assault victim remains in critical condition in hospital after serious assault

Detectives investigating a serious assault in the Flax Street area of north Belfast on Friday 18th March, continue to appeal for information.

By Gemma Murray
Monday, 21st March 2022, 9:47 am

Shortly after 6.40am on Friday morning, police received a report of an altercation at an address in the area.

Police responded and a man, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains at this time in a critical condition.

A 30-year-man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and later released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with any information about the incident to contact them at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 478 18/03/22.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.