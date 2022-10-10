Funeral details released for murdered Sean Fox as PSNI make fresh appeal for information
Funeral details have been released for murdered father-of-two Sean Fox.
Mr Fox, according to funeraltimes.com ‘passed away suddenly on 2nd October 2022’.
The death notice adds: “Dearly beloved husband of Katrina, devoted father of Nathan and Megan, much loved son of John and Anne and cherished brother of Nichola and Carrie.“Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.”
It adds that Mr Fox’s funeral service will be held at Christ the Redeemer Church on October 11 at 11.30am.
A cremation will follow in Roselawn Crematorium, according to the notice.“Will be loved and missed always by his sorrowing wife, children, parents, sisters and entire family circle.”
Yesterday (October 9) the PSNI revisited the scene of the murder of Sean Fox in the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club.
Detectives issued a renewed appeal for information regarding his death.
The 42-year-old was killed at around 2.25pm when two gunmen entered the social club and shot him multiple times.
Detective Chief Inspector Millar said: “At around 2.25pm, two masked gunmen entered the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club and made their way past several people.“Sean Fox was shot multiple times by both gunmen. At one point, both gunmen stood over Sean, shooting him, as he collapsed to the floor.“This was a calculated, planned, ruthless execution. It was carried out in broad daylight and in the presence of others. The gunmen left on foot, along the Suffolk Road, in the direction of Gweedore Gardens.”Crimestoppers have also offered a reward of up to £20,000 for anonymous information it receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of Mr Fox.Information can also be provided online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/Additionally, information and media can be provided to the Police through the Major Incident Public Portal Link - https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22R23-PO1