Funeral details released for murdered Sean Fox as PSNI make fresh appeal for information

Detective Chief Inspector Millar said: “At around 2.25pm, two masked gunmen entered the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club and made their way past several people.“Sean Fox was shot multiple times by both gunmen. At one point, both gunmen stood over Sean, shooting him, as he collapsed to the floor.“This was a calculated, planned, ruthless execution. It was carried out in broad daylight and in the presence of others. The gunmen left on foot, along the Suffolk Road, in the direction of Gweedore Gardens.”Crimestoppers have also offered a reward of up to £20,000 for anonymous information it receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of Mr Fox.Information can also be provided online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/Additionally, information and media can be provided to the Police through the Major Incident Public Portal Link - https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22R23-PO1