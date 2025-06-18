Funfair worker accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl set to plead guilty

​Although Madalin Nicusor Stanciu did not attend Newtownards Magistrates’ Court, defence counsel Conor Holmes confirmed the 19-year-old “will be entering pleas of guilty.”

​A Romanian funfair worker accused sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl is set to plead to the offences, a court heard today (wed).

Stanciu, listed as no fixed abode, Bangor, is on bail accused of sex assault and engaging in sexual communication with the alleged victim on 13 April this year.

When the fairground worker first appeared in court, a police officer outlined how the defendant was working at the funfair in Bangor when a 15-year-old schoolgirl asked him to take a picture with her and her friends.

The alleged sexual assault amounts to Stanciu “pinching her backside over her clothing for a number of seconds” and further that having obtained her phone number, he sent her a number of sexual messages.

In court today (wed) Mr Holmes confirmed that Stanciu has gone back to England to reside with his family.