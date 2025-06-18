Funfair worker accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl set to plead guilty
Although Madalin Nicusor Stanciu did not attend Newtownards Magistrates Court, defence counsel Conor Holmes confirmed the 19-year-old “will be entering pleas of guilty.”
Stanciu, listed as no fixed abode, Bangor, is on bail accused of sex assault and engaging in sexual communication with the alleged victim on 13 April this year.
When the fairground worker first appeared in court, a police officer outlined how the defendant was working at the funfair in Bangor when a 15-year-old schoolgirl asked him to take a picture with her and her friends.
The alleged sexual assault amounts to Stanciu “pinching her backside over her clothing for a number of seconds” and further that having obtained her phone number, he sent her a number of sexual messages.
In court today (wed) Mr Holmes confirmed that Stanciu has gone back to England to reside with his family.
With the case adjourned to 2 July, he told District Judge Mark Hamill the defendant “will be entering pleas of guilty” and tentatively suggested that as the teenager had already served the equivalent of five month sentence before he got bail, “the court may well deal with the matter” with having to adjourn for a pre-sentence report.