Gang of up to six men fracture victim's face in street beating in Belfast city centre - which may have been filmed

The PSNI made the appeal tonight concerning the attack in Castle Street on Thursday, July 27, at about 11.20pm.

Castle Street is a long road running between the edge of the lower Falls and Primark in the city centre; police did not narrow down the location of the assault.

The report was only reported to police today.

The PSNI

The attack was “by a group of between five to six men,” the PSNI said.

"The victim suffered fractures to his eye sockets, cheek bones, nose and jaw.

"This was a particularly brutal and vicious attack on this man and our investigation is now underway.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the Castle Street area on Thursday night or who may have captured mobile phone footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 645 01/08/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.