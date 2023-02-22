News you can trust since 1737
Gerry Kelly of Sinn Fein says that he 'unreservedly condemns' gun attack on PSNI officer

The Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has said he that he is “shocked and concerned” at the news of what he called a “murderous attack” on a police officer in Omagh tonight.

16 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 10:33pm
Gerry Kelly said he had spoken to senior police officers to "put on record my concern and my absolute disgust at this attack" Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
Gerry Kelly said he had spoken to senior police officers to "put on record my concern and my absolute disgust at this attack" Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

The republican party's policing spokesperson said: “I unreservedly condemn this murderous attack on an off-duty police officer in the Killyclogher Road area in Omagh tonight. My immediate thoughts are with the officer injured in the shooting and his family who will be traumatised by this attack." (scroll down for a link to the main report)

Mr Kelly added: “I have spoken to senior police officers on a number of occasions tonight to put on record my concern and my absolute disgust at this attack. I am also calling on the public to co-operate with the ongoing police investigation in the area and anyone with any information on this attack should bring it forward to the police.”

Police confirm that off-duty PSNI officer has been shot in Co Tyrone