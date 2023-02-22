The leisure complex on Omagh's Killyclogher Road where an off-duty police officer was shot on Wednesday evening

The officer was at a sports complex on the Killyclogher Road in Omagh on Wednesday when he was targeted around 8pm.

He is understood to have survived the murder attempt and is undergoing emergency treatment in hospital.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police are currently at the scene of a shooting in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh.

“One man, a serving police officer, has been taken to hospital for treatment after being injured in a shooting incident at a sports complex just before 8pm this evening.

“More details will be issued when available.”

The Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has said he that he is “shocked and concerned” at the news of what he called a “murderous attack” on a police officer in Omagh tonight.

The republican party's policing spokesperson said: “I unreservedly condemn this murderous attack on an off-duty police officer in the Killyclogher Road area in Omagh tonight. My immediate thoughts are with the officer injured in the shooting and his family who will be traumatised by this attack."

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood MP has described the incident as a “chilling attack on an individual serving his community" and said it “must be treated as an attack on the people of Ireland who have long rejected this kind of senseless violence”.

Mr Eastwood said: “The brutal attack on a police officer in Omagh this evening is a chilling reminder of the horrifying violence that criminal gangs are willing to visit on the people of Northern Ireland.

“My thoughts and the thoughts of my SDLP colleagues are with the man and with the paramedics, doctors, nurses and police colleagues looking after him at this time.

"In the face of appalling violence that has no place in modern Ireland, their bravery and selfless dedication to service is an enduring reminder that for every individual determined to tear us apart, there are hundreds more committed to defending our peace and all those who live under it.

“Those behind this attack are committed to the fallacy that they are at war with the British establishment. Let me say very clearly to them that they are not. As I have said before, their fight is not with the British Government or the PSNI. Their fight is with the people of Ireland who have chosen peace. And it is a fight that they will never, never win.”

Mr Eastwood added: “That an attack like this took place in Omagh, a place that bears the scars of violence more than many others but where people have shown immense strength, compassion and grace, must make this a powerful moment of reflection for all of us.

“I will be speaking to the Chief Constable and the Secretary of State about this attack in the days ahead. But for now, my thoughts remain with an officer who was serving his community and I hope that he makes a recovery.”

Ulster Unionist Party MLA Tom Elliott has indicated the police officer attacked in Omagh was shot in front of young people at a football coaching session.“Despicable, cowardly action. No place in society for this,” he tweeted.

