The rocks broke through a window, damaged an interior wall and - although missing the children themselves - broke a number of their toys.Police are appealing for information following the incident in the Fountain Estate yesterday, Saturday 7 January.PSNI Inspector Fell said: "We received a report that a number of rocks had been thrown at two houses shortly before 4.45pm by a group of young people. Damage was caused including breaking a window, damaging an interior wall and breaking children’s toys."There were children inside one of the properties at the time who while thankfully uninjured, are understandably shaken."The suspects are understood to have left the area via Hawkin Street, towards New Gate.“Enquiries are continuing and at this time, this is being treated as a sectarian motivated hate crime."DUP MLA for the area Gary Middleton MLA said on Twitter: "Disgusting attack on property in the Fountain area this evening."Thankfully there were no serious injuries however there is no doubt that this could’ve been much worse as a result of the reckless actions of those involved."The tiny Fountain Estate is predominantly Protestant in a mainly nationalist area of Londonderry and is persistently targeted with such sectarian attacks.The PSNI are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1187 07/01/23. Alternatively, the public can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.