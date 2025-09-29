Heavy PSNI presence reported in Dromore Co Down

By Philip Bradfield
Published 29th Sep 2025, 09:51 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2025, 10:55 BST
There is a heavy police presence in Dromore Co Down this morning.

The Fire Service and PSNI were seen in the vicinity of the old primary school in the town around 8am.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police are currently at the scene of an incident in the Banbridge Road area of Dromore. There are no further details at present.”

There was a heavy police presence in the town, with at least four PSNI vehicles in the area.

A PSNI van parked beside the old primary school in Dromore, Co Down this morning.placeholder image
A PSNI van parked beside the old primary school in Dromore, Co Down this morning.

One pair of officers was seen patrolling the streets talking to members of the public.

Four officers were also seen walking through the graveyard of Dromore Cathedral, which is adjacent to the River Lagan.

This story will be updated.

