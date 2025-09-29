Heavy PSNI presence reported in Dromore Co Down
The Fire Service and PSNI were seen in the vicinity of the old primary school in the town around 8am.
A PSNI spokesman said: “Police are currently at the scene of an incident in the Banbridge Road area of Dromore. There are no further details at present.”
There was a heavy police presence in the town, with at least four PSNI vehicles in the area.
One pair of officers was seen patrolling the streets talking to members of the public.
Four officers were also seen walking through the graveyard of Dromore Cathedral, which is adjacent to the River Lagan.
This story will be updated.