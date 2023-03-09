News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Heroin addict who stole four coats worth a total of more than £10,000 from Belfast store is jailed

A heroin addict who stole more than £10,000 worth of designer coats from a luxury retailer in Belfast has been jailed for eight months.

By Alan Erwin
8 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 11:13am

Gerard Beirne, a 35-year-old from Dublin, raided Flannels at Victoria Square in the city centre.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard today that staff at the store discovered four coats were missing on December 10 last year. The stolen goods had a total value of £10,375.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Beirne, with an address at Drumellan Walk in Craigavon, Co Armagh, was identified and arrested after security cameras were examined.

Gerard Beirne, a 35-year-old from Dublin, raided Flannels at Victoria Square in Belfast city centre in December last year
Gerard Beirne, a 35-year-old from Dublin, raided Flannels at Victoria Square in Belfast city centre in December last year
Gerard Beirne, a 35-year-old from Dublin, raided Flannels at Victoria Square in Belfast city centre in December last year
Most Popular

“He refused to disclose where the stolen items were,” a prosecution lawyer said.

A quantity of heroin for personal use was discovered on him when detained.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Beirne pleaded guilty to charges of theft and possessing Class A drugs.

Defence barrister John O’Connor told the court his client is currently in prison for a separate offence but plans to return to Dublin when released.

“Unfortunately he was in the grip of an addiction to heroin, but has dried out since he’s been in custody,” counsel said.

Mr O’Connor added that one coat was recovered, but unfit to be put back on sale in the store.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Imposing an eight-month sentence, District Judge Anne Marshall declared: “The custody threshold is clearly passed, these were very, very high-value coats.”

See also:

Moira road tragedy: baby boy was from Lurgan, death notice reveals

North West 200 reviewing revised insurance quote for May event but organisers warn time is running out