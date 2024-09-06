Homes evacuated as police investigated suspicious object now declared a hoax

By Michael Cousins
Published 6th Sep 2024, 07:32 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2024, 10:06 BST
Ashford Lodge in Glengormley where a security alert took place in the early hours of Friday morning. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEyeAshford Lodge in Glengormley where a security alert took place in the early hours of Friday morning. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Ashford Lodge in Glengormley where a security alert took place in the early hours of Friday morning. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Homes had been evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious object which has now been declared a hoax

Police said:

A security alert in the Ashford Lodge area of Newtownabbey has now ended after being declared a hoax.

Inspector Cullen said: “Police received a report on Thursday, 5th September shortly after 11.15pm that a suspicious device had been left in the area.

“A number of homes were evacuated as officers conducted a public safety operation in the area.

“Ammunition Technical Officers attended and carried out a controlled explosion on the device – which was later confirmed a hoax and non-viable.

“Residents have now returned to their homes and temporary cordons lifted from the area.

“Our primary aim throughout the course of this operation was to keep our community safe and I would like to thank residents for their patience and understanding during this time.

“Our enquiries are continuing and anyone with any information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1821 05/09/24.”

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

