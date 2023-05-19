'Horrific - no animal should have to go through such pain': cat euthanised after being caught in gin trap in Ballycastle

He said: “Police received a report of a cat caught in an illegal gin trap, in the Carey Mill area of the town, at approximately 7.30am yesterday. The cat was found alive and transferred to a local vet, but subsequently had to be put to sleep due to injuries sustained.

“To witness an animal in this situation is horrific, no animal should have to go through such pain as a result of a careless person setting a trap illegally. At this stage it is unclear as to where the trap had been set, as it was not anchored to the ground, with the cat able to move with the trap still attached. The trap may have been set elsewhere and we would advise anyone not to touch any objects they are unsure of.”