'I would strongly urge anyone who was involved in yesterday’s rioting and disorder to think long and hard about their actions' - PSNI chief condemns third night of disorder
In a statement, the PSNI said that yesterday evening, Wednesday 11th June, in Ballymena, officers once again came under sustained attack with multiple petrol bombs, heavy masonry, bricks and fireworks thrown at them.
Nine officers were injured – thankfully, none of our officers reported serious injuries – and remained on duty.
Two men aged in their 20s and one in their 30s, along with two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour and other offences in connection with the disorder.
Officers also discharged a number of Attenuating Energy Projectiles (AEPs) and the water cannon was deployed once again in an attempt to disperse and calm crowds.
In Larne, officers responded to a report the local leisure centre had been set alight in a shameful arson attack.
Shockingly, people were inside the building at the time of this fire – thankfully no injuries were reported – and we could have been looking at a completely different situation.
Our enquiries remain ongoing today in relation to the circumstances surrounding the fire.
Meanwhile, in the Marine Highway area of Carrickfergus some masked protestors blocked local roads – which resulted in traffic disruption.
A teenager was also arrested in the Newtownabbey area in connection with disorder in the Station Road area.
In Coleraine, police received reports that a bus had been attacked, and was prevented from entering the train station.
A number of bins were also set alight on train tracks at the station - and petrol bombs were also thrown at officers – trains and bus services were also cancelled.
We are also investigating a fire to nearby business premises and a subsequent report that a number of young people broke into a local tyre business and added tyres to fire.
Associated protests thankfully passed without incident in the Antrim and Lisburn areas.
In Belfast, our officers dealt with a number of protests across the city – these were also mainly peaceful – travel was disrupted within the city for a short period of time in the Shankill and Shore Road areas.
As a result of a significant policing operation calm was restored to all areas at around 1am this morning.
Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson commented on last night’s events, adding: “Last night a significant policing operation was again required on our streets to deal with violent disorder.
“This criminal behaviour has no place on the streets of Northern Ireland and is completely unacceptable.
“What we witnessed last night has caused fear and huge disruption within our communities, including to our local transport network and community services.
“Police officers came under attack from petrol bombs, fireworks and heavy masonry.
“A hatchet was also thrown at police lines during this disorder in a clear attempt to seriously injure our officers – and I thank them once again for their continued efforts putting themselves on the line keeping our streets safe.
“We made six arrests last night during this disorder and more will follow. We are working hard to identify all those responsible in this criminal disorder, and those involved will be dealt with using the full force of the law.
“We are now in the process of gathering evidence, CCTV and other footage of yesterday’s disorder, and anyone who has information or who can help identify those responsible is asked to contact police on 101.
“I would strongly urge anyone who was involved in yesterday’s rioting and disorder to think long and hard about their actions and its impact. I would also appeal for calm voices and cool heads to reduce tensions.”
Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI25U11-PO1
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/