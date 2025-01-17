Institutional abuse survivors urged to come forward before deadline passes

Jon McCourt, of Survivors North West, told MLAs that time is running out for people

Survivors of institutional abuse have been urged to come forward before the deadline to apply for redress in the spring.

Tens of thousands of people passed through residential institutions run by religious organisations, charities and the state between 1922 and 1995.

The Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry in 2017 found some were subjected to sexual, physical and emotional abuse - and made a series of recommendations including a public apology and financial redress.

Some £100 million in payments have so far been paid to victims of the abuse.

Earlier this week, prominent campaigners on behalf of survivors met with First Minister Michelle O'Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly at Stormont.

Giving evidence later to the Executive Office oversight committee, they said they had urged Stormont's leaders that the deadline be extended.

They also asked that a legal obligation be placed on institutions to contribute to the redress fund for abuse survivors.

On Friday, solicitors firm KRW Law urged all individuals eligible for this redress to come forward and submit their applications as soon as possible.

They said in 2024 alone they secured more than £2.3 million in redress for clients.

"We understand that coming forward and reliving past traumas can be incredibly difficult for survivors of institutional abuse. However, it is vital that those who are eligible for compensation under this scheme take action before the deadline," they said.

"Our team is here to provide compassionate and professional support throughout the application process, ensuring that every eligible individual has the opportunity to receive the redress they deserve.

"In 2024 alone, KRW Law has obtained a combined £2,373,500 in compensation for redress clients.