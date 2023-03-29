News you can trust since 1737
Investigation launched after criminals try to gain entry to ATM at Ballymena service station

Detectives are investigating an attempted ATM theft at a service station on Cushendall Road in Ballymena overnight.

By Gemma Murray
Published 29th Mar 2023, 11:24 BST- 1 min read

It’s understood three men were involved in trying to force the door of the room housing the machine shortly after 2am.

They made off without gaining entry.

Detectives are keen to hear from witnesses, those with information or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage in the area at around the time of the crime. Please call 101, quoting reference 119 29/03/23.

File photo File photo dated 18/03/13 of money being taken out of a cash machine
