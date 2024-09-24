Jail term for man who punched and threatened to shoot hospital's emergency department staff

​A man who punched and threatened to shoot staff at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast has been jailed for four months.

Seamus McGranaghan, 42, also kicked the stomach of a police officer who had just recovered from surgery as part of the violent outburst earlier this month.

Imposing immediate custody, District Judge Steven Keown said: “This was an appalling incident involving someone with an appalling record.”

McGranaghan, who has 167 previous convictions, pleaded guilty to new charges of common assault, threats to kill and assault on police.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he became aggressive in the early hours of September 7 while his mother was being treated at the hospital’s emergency department.

McGranaghan, from Doon Road in the city, was refused entry to the triage area because he was so intoxicated.

“Despite attempts to reason with him he became more abusive, throwing a punch at one security guard and spitting at another individual,” prosecution counsel Mark Conlon said.

“He then kicked and threatened to shoot him.”

Police called to the busy ward attempted to restrain McGranaghan with the assistance of hospital staff.

But as they tried to put him into a PSNI vehicle he kicked one constable on the arm.

McGranaghan’s aggression continued after he was taken into custody at Musgrave Police Station.

“He kicked another officer in the stomach; that officer had just returned to work after surgery and was complaining of soreness in that part of his body,” Mr Conlon added.

Defence barrister Michael Boyd described the incident as “a particularly bad example” of the violence directed at those who work in Northern Ireland’s hospitals.

He told the court McGranaghan is close to his mother and had not taken it well when she required treatment.

“In sobriety he deeply regrets his behaviour, he’s ashamed of it,” Mr Boyd submitted.