Jamie Bryson: Co Down man in court accused of trying to intimidate prominent loyalist

Appearing at Newtownards Magistrates Court by videolink from cells at Laganside court, 56-year-old Martin Stewart was charged with two offences arising from alleged online messages on 10 April this year.

Stewart, from Faulkner Grange in Bangor, faces one count relating to the improper use of a telecommunication network to send a “message or other matter that was if a menacing character” and attempted intimidation of Mr Bryson and a female in that using threats or menaces, he tried to force them to leave their respective residences or occupations.

Using a crutch to aid his mobility as he walked, Stewart confirmed that he understood the charges and added that he’s “not guilty.”

Prominent Loyalist Jamie Bryson

None of the alleged facts surrounding the charges were opened in court but a detective said he believed he could connect Stewart to the offences. He said while there had initially been an objection to Stewart being granted bail, that attitude had now changed as he had put forward an alternative address which was not disclosed in open court.

“I take it it’s not in the Bangor area,” District Judge Mark Hamill told the court.

Freeing Stewart on his own bail of £400, the judge barred him from contacting the complainants, barred him from social media and from entering Bangor, save for pre-arranged legal appointments and ordered that he had to allow police to examine any internet device at their request.