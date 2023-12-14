John Caldwell shooting: Prominent republican Brian Carron charged with attempted murder 'acted out shooting'
Brian Carron, 39, was refused bail amid claims he is forensically linked to the attack on Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.
Prosecutors also alleged that he was observed acting out a shooting scene less than two weeks after the failed assassination bid.
DCI Caldwell was shot repeatedly in front of his son just after he finished coaching a youth football team at sports facilities in Omagh, Co Tyrone on February 22 this year.
The gunmen made their getaway in a Ford Fiesta discovered on fire later that night.
Although the New IRA claimed responsibility for the shooting, police suspect other criminal factions assisted in targeting someone regarded as their joint enemy.
Carron, of Claremount Drive in Coalisland, Co Tyrone, is among seven men charged with the attempted murder.
He also faces a further count of membership of a proscribed organisation.
The court heard police seized clothing from his home on the morning after the shooting.
Four particles characteristic of cartridge discharge residue were found on a beanie hat, and further single particles located on a trainer and sports top.
Initially arrested on the day after the shooting, Carron remained silent throughout police interviews and was released five days later.
At that stage the forensic findings were not available.
During the bail application prosecution counsel argued the report now indicated that the particles are similar to the type found on DCI Caldwell’s clothing.
“There is clear prima facie evidence that he was in close proximity when a weapon was fired,” she submitted.
The barrister also referred to a protest by hardline republican party Saoradh at Palace Barracks, the headquarters of MI5 in Holywood, Co Down on March 4 - ten days after the attack on DCI Caldwell.
With participants initially meeting up on the Falls Road in west Belfast, the court heard police deployed evidence gathering teams to capture images due to the potential for public disorder.
“For a short time in the footage it appears Mr Carron (is) enacting a shooting of some description,” counsel said.
“In the final image Mr Carron is enacting a person raising their hands in some sort of protective measure.”
She added: “The prosecution say from the account of DCI Caldwell and the injuries to his hands it is apparent that is one of the actions he took on the night (he was shot).
“That information was not in the public domain at that time.”
Defence lawyers have challenged the strength of the case against Carron, insisting there is no CCTV evidence linking him to the car used in the attack.
The forensic material was also questioned amid suggestions that a different beanie hat may have been worn.
Ruling on the bail application, Mr Justice O’Hara said he had been influenced by Carron’s open support of violent republicanism.
“This, with the evidence in the case, confirms to me that there is a risk of re-offending,” the judge said.
“He has been in custody only since May of this year and on the basis of the risk of re-offending bail is refused to Mr Carron at this stage of the case.” ends